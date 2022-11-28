Eskom will go down as the grinch who stole Christmas this year as South Africa heads into the festive season and load shedding continues unabated. Despite a boost of 50 million litres of diesel supplied by State-owned entity PetroSA last week, experts warn that it will only last for 10 days and that the situation is unlikely to improve.

“We are certainly moving closer to a stage 8 total grid meltdown, the chances are more than 70%. And we will see level 6 load shedding before the end of the year,” energy analyst Ted Blom told The Independent on Saturday. EskomSePush said that, so far in 2022, there had been 124 days of load shedding. On Sunday, the power utility announced that it would be suspending load shedding between midnight and 5am on Monday, thereafter it will implement stage 1 from 5am to 4pm, followed by stage 2 from 4pm to 5am on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said “load shedding would then be implemented daily from 4pm throughout the night to 5am the following morning, until further notice”. According to Blom, who previously worked at Eskom, load shedding could not be prevented by burning diesel: it would only have an impact on the stage of load shedding implemented. “The level of load shedding can be two to three times lower if they burn diesel. If there is not enough plant running on the coal side, then the diesel can’t stop load shedding.”