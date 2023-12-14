Chocolate’s Angels Animal Rescue are appealing for assistance after they fell behind on their vet bills and were told they now have to pay up front for services in order to get rescue rates. Founder Jason Hayman from Kalbaskraal says they’ve run out of money, while some of the dogs in their care are in desperate need of vaccines and antibiotics.

Jason says: “We work with community animals, so people don’t have money to sterilise their animals because it can be costly. “The sterilisation is the most important thing, and food, because we run through one-and-a-half tons of food a month. We work with everything from birds, tortoises, snakes, dogs, so we are in need of food as well, especially going into January, people will be focusing on school supplies so it gets difficult for the animals. “Our aim is to get a stockpile, which will last till the end of January so we are appreciative of anyone who would be able to drop off and pop in to meet some of the rescue dogs and those up for adoption.”

More on this Mandela Day: Animal sanctuary needs help