Staff of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha were left shaken after four members were brutally attacked and robbed at gunpoint. The organisation recently launched “The Fencing Project” – an initiative to build fences around community members’ yards to create more safe homes for people who wish to adopt dogs.

“A secure yard is a prerequisite for adoption,” said Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive. “There are many great families in the community who wish to adopt dogs but who don’t have fenced yards – now we are helping their adoption dream come true.” On Wednesday afternoon, while building the first fence of the programme for a dog named Speedy, Mthobeli Mgumane, Tabo Noko, Magcinandile Mzondi and Lynton Adams were held up.

Du Plessis says their generator, tools, wallets, cellphones and car keys were stolen. Magcinandile and Tabo were beaten with a hammer and rushed to the hospital’s emergency room. The other two staff were unharmed.

“Magcinandile has suffered a haematoma and needed stitches on his head. Tabo has multiple contusions to his back,” said Heidi May, general manager. “I am so angry. We work so hard for this community to elevate and empower people and to make the lives of animals better. It is sad how the criminal element affects the good people of Khayelitsha who want to have a normal safe environment for their families and their pets.” Du Plessis adds that their workers are now scared to continue building the fences.