As temperatures drop across the province, a local NPO has decided to spread warmth by donating woolly socks to patients at the Durbanville Community Day Centre. Angels in Action gathered sokkies, knitted by ou community mense for the donation drive.

The Provincial government Health and Wellness said it appreciates this initiative as it speaks to its belief that a whole-of-society approach is needed to respond to the health needs of communities. Durbanville CDC facility manager Liesel Rose-Benjamin thanked the NPO for its generosity. “On behalf of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, I wish to thank the Angels in Action, and all the generous donors, who made this day possible,” she said.

“We thank you for spreading your wings to uplift others and keep them warm this winter.” UNIT: Angels in Action Angels in Action founder Louise Lategan said it aims to uplift community members. “We aim to help all people who need it. Our hope is that we’re always able to help those in need, and to spread warmth and kindness to all.”