The disciplinary proceedings against ANC MPs who broke rank with the party and voted for adoption of the Section 89 panel on Phala Phala will not be withdrawn. This is according to newly-elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula when addressing the media at his first press briefing this week.

Mbalula said the defiance of MPs in Parliament a week ago had been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee. “It is a straightforward disciplinary issue. The national executive committee [NEC] was briefed about that matter, and that is where it stands and it will not be withdrawn. “The disciplinary committee of the ANC will be seized with the matter and it will be finalised as soon as possible,” he said.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was the first to vote for the report to be adopted on December 13, against the instructions of the NEC. Joining her were ANC MPs Mervyn Dirks, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane. Thandi Mahambehlala initially stated the ‘party line’ when asked to cast her ballot during the roll call voting, and then said “yes” when asked again. She later stated that she was voting against the report when MPs were asked to correct their vote.

However, re-elected national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that even MPs who stayed away from the special sitting when the National Assembly voted against the Section 89 report were innie sop. “Everybody who voted against the party line, five of them, and a number who opted not to come – all those people ... the new NEC will have to interrogate their behaviour,” Mantashe said. “The outcome of that process can’t be determined prematurely, but they must be interrogated. “They voted against the party in public,” said Mantashe, adding that so-called “conscious voting” was actually a fallacy.