The ANC has called on the international community to send humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria after major earthquakes struck the two countries on Monday. The death toll has risen to over 5 000, but authorities warned this will rise further.

ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said they sympathised with the people of Turkey and Syria. She said the earthquake had caused a humanitarian crisis in the two countries. The UN and other countries have sent in relief packages in both countries.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the damage caused by the massive earthquakes and the subsequent tremors was enormous. “Our hearts also go out to survivors of the earthquake who remain under medical care as well as families who are still missing their loved ones. This national disaster has caused a humanitarian crisis in both countries. “We call on the global community, including multinational institutions, to join efforts in ensuring the distribution of the much-needed aid and all other forms of humanitarian assistance for the two countries,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.