A grieving aunt claims her nephew was hacked with an axe because he refused to join a gang. Moegamat Shakier Mohammed, 26, was killed on Tuesday morning allegedly by his neighbours, who were later arrested for the brutal murder of the father of two.

The two young suspects appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The family and Lentegeur residents stood outside with placards, demanding the court not grant bail to the accused. Moegamat’s aunt Rushana September tells the Daily Voice that the murder has left them shattered.

PROTEST: The family and Lentegeur resident outside court. “The suspects called him while on the way home, and that is the time they were hit with an axe, both of them,” she explains. “The suspects are our neighbours, we live on the same road, they are still kids. “He was only 26-years-old and he had two sons, a seven-year-old and the baby is four. We don’t know how we can get through this.”

“He was murdered in Lentegeur and they caught the suspects who confessed to the murder. APPEARED IN HOF: One suspect. “We went to court because we didn’t want them to get bail and they didn’t get it and they will spend about a month in jail before they appear again. “They knew him and they have been threatening to kill him. They said that they were going to kill him, they are Fancy Boys and Shakier was not a gangster.

“He was about to start a job in the new year, he never wanted to join the gang and I think that is the reason they killed him,” Rushana adds. “They had been tormenting him and we never thought they would end up killing him.” After the suspects’ court appearance, Shakier’s family had to go back home and prepare for his janazah.

His devastated mom Faieka says she is going to miss her son’s beautiful character. “He was loved by so many people and he was a giving person. “He was always there for people and I will miss that most about him. He was respectful towards me,” she adds.

“I run out of words when I speak about his beautiful personality and heart.” DEVASTATED: Mom Faieka Mohammed. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirms: “Lentegeur SAPS are probing a murder following the death of 26-year-old Shakier Mohammed on Tuesday, 10 December at about 3am on the corners of Camelias and Marquerita streets, Lentegeur. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was accosted by two men armed with axes, who attacked and hit him several times with the axes.

“The deceased succumbed to the fatal injuries sustained” Pojie adds. “The suspects fled the scene on foot but were later arrested after witness accounts were followed up. “The pair appeared in the local magistrate’s court earlier [yesterday] after being charged with murder.