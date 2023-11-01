A young woman from Mitchells Plain has just returned from home after representing South Africa at the US Department of State to commemorate international exchange programmes aimed at uplifting youngsters from the Cape Flats. Mishka Sarels, 25, of Tafelsig was part of a special delegation sent to Washington DC for the week-long commemoration held at the US Capitol buildings.

Speaking to the Daily Voice on her return, Mishka says it was a dream come true to be part of the delegation but says they were sadly unable to visit the White House due to protests. “This all started for me when I was just 15 years old and was afforded an opportunity to go on an exchange programme,” she explained. “I attended Spine Road High School and was granted the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study scholarship and stayed in North Carolina from 2013 to 2014 with a host family.

CONTINGENT: Mishka Sarels, far right in front .Mishka Sarels, 25, of Tafelsig was part of a special delegation sent to Washington DC for the week-long commemoration held at the US Capitol buildings. pic supplied "It opened up my eyes to a world of possibility that as a young girl from Mitchells Plain I could never have imagined. "For the commemorations we attended talks and a conference at the US Capitol Buildings, which is effectively the American parliament. "We were unable to go to the White House because of the barricades around the building for the Palestine protests."

Mishka volunteered for the American Field Services Interculture South Africa, a local NPO which assists with exchanges, and was later made a board member. “As a board member, I was included in the trip,” she added. “The primary focus of the trip was to celebrate the anniversary event to mark the power of exchange, celebrating Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Alumni Association (CBYXAA), Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Programme and Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study at 40, 30 and 20 years respectively.

"Approximately 160 scholarship recipients from 30 different countries, only two of whom were from South Africa, myself included, were invited to attend a reception at the US Department of State to commemorate the anniversary." Mishka is now working hard to encourage youngsters on the Cape Flats to apply for exchange programmes regardless of their circumstances. "Part of what we do is visiting the homes of those applying and recently we visited a girl from Khayelitsha and she blew us away," she said.