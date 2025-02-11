A MAN who robbed an ambulance was yesterday set to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court after being busted. The incident went down in Browns Farm last Tuesday, when Emergency Medical Services responded to a medical emergency in Kobodi Street.

Paramedics were approached by two suspects, who pointed with a gun and robbed of them of their personnel belongings and medical equipment Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg reports: “The matter was reported to Nyanga SAPS and the case was assigned to Detective Constable JW Arnold for investigation. “Following a thorough investigation a suspect and his address was identified and visited, but the suspect was on the run.

“The investigating officer used his informer network and the suspect was traced to an address in Brown’s Farm where he was arrested on Friday morning following a tracing operation by Nyanga detectives.” In an unrelated matter, members of Nyanga SAPS were busy with an imbizo in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Brown’s Farm on Sunday, 9 February 2025, when they received information about a suspect who was walking with a firearm. The members followed up the information and stop and searched the identified suspect. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition. He was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.