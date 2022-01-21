Online retail giant Amazon could pull out of a deal to create its Africa headquarters in Cape Town, if a legal challenge by indigenous activists goes ahead, a court heard on Thursday.

Construction is already under way for Amazon’s R4 billion African HQ at the former River Club, on land that Khoisan communities hold sacred as a site of their early resistance to European colonisers in 1510.

The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and a neighbourhood association have asked the Western Cape High Court to halt construction.

A lawyer said Amazon has signalled it will pull out of the project if the delay is granted, reports AFP.

