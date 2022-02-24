After purchasing a bakkie from a Bellville car dealership in September, this man says he has spent more time throwing water into his car than enjoying his ride.

Riaan Petersen, 46, from George says he bought the 2012 VW Amarok from WP Motors in Durban Road but soon after the vehicle was delivered on September 11, the problems started.

“After getting the car, I took it for a test drive and after a while, I noticed smoke coming from the bonnet,” says Riaan.

DISSATISIFIED: Car owner Riaan. Picture supplied

“I pulled over and then I saw there was a lot of smoke coming from the water bottle.

“After it cooled down, I drove it back and then the coolant light came on.

“I threw in water but when I checked the car, I found no water dripping underneath.

“I contacted the dealership and told them what happened and they just gave me quick solutions to patch up the leak but they never looked at the deeper issue.”

He says after phoning and sending emails, he made the four-and-a-half hour trip to the dealership four times but got no assistance.

DEALERSHIP: WP Motors

“Every time, they say they will look into it but nothing happens. The last time I drove my car was December 28.

“My car is now at a workshop in George and I have had to pay for everything or through my insurance.

“So far I have paid over R30 000 and that’s excluding the R6 000 monthly instalment and the insurance.

“I know I did not buy a new car but I also did not buy a scrap car.

“The dealership tries to say its negligent driving but they cannot prove it, they cannot lie to people.”

DAMAGED: Burnt cylinder

Trevor de Bruin, the manager of WP Motors, says the bakkie had no issues when it was delivered to Riaan.

“We have been in communication with the customer, who has been told to arrange for the car to be picked up.

“There were no issues when it was sold,” he says.

“Any issue is down to negligent driving as he continued to throw in water, he also drove over 6 000km since delivery.”

[email protected]