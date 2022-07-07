The man accused of killing and raping Amahle Quku has been found guilty of all the charges against him. Leonard Mzingeli was convicted in the Western Cape High Court this week on four counts for the murder and rape of th 17-year-old, as well as the attempted murder of another woman he stabbed more than 20 times while raping her.

Acting Judge Nolundi Nyati found him guilty on all counts after State advocate Renee Uys managed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt, reports the Cape Argus. Mzingeli made very little effort to give any explanation for his crimes. Amahle Quku. File picture: Facebook He abandoned his bail and chose to remain silent during the trial, opting not to testify in his own defence.

He denied raping his victims. According to Mzingeli, in a statement through his lawyer Michael Sibueng, he had “loving relationships” with both women and had consensual sex with them on separate occasions. At the outset, Mzingeli had pleaded guilty and admitted that he killed Amahle by choking her with his hands and then dragging her body close to a dam in Browns Farm, Philippi, in the early hours of Saturday, 20 June 2020.

In handing down judgement on Tuesday Judge Nyati said: “The fact that the accused claimed that he had consensual sex with both victims on the same day that they were raped and killed (almost, in the case of the survivor) is not a coincidence, it is the accused just trying to cover up his gruesome inhumane deeds.” Nyati commended the evidence of the rape survivor who bravely testified about her ordeal, saying: “(The woman) was an impressive witness, she gave crisp and clear evidence about the identification of the person who attacked her on that day ... “She was not shaken and did not deviate from her version even though the defence asked questions to cast doubt on her evidence.”

The woman had testified that on 26 October 2019, Mzingeli attacked her while she was on her way to a shop in Sinyagena informal settlement. She said that Mzingeli tripped her from behind and raped her while holding a knife to her neck. He then slit her throat and repeatedly stabbed her. When she tried to escape, he followed her, stabbed her in the stomach and then left her for dead.