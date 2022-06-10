The man on trial for the rape and murder of Amahle Quku has told a court that he choked her to death with his bare hands and then dragged her body to a dam in Browns Farm, Philippi. Leonard Mzingeli will know his fate on 4 July as his trial enters its final stages, with arguments in court on whether or not he will be convicted for rape as well.

He opted not to testify in his own defence after the court heard admissions by himself, where he confessed to choking the girl and dumping her body, reports the Cape Argus. But he pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and the attempted murder of another woman who testified in court that she was attacked by Mzingeli and stabbed over 20 times while he allegedly raped her in October 2019, eight months before Amahle was murdered in June 2020. Mzingeli claimed he had sex with 17-year-old Amahle but he did not clarify whether this was consensual.

ON TRIAL: Accused Leonard Mzingeli The State said the manner in which the teen was killed did not coincide with the injuries she sustained. State advocate Renee Uys said: “It can only be deduced that in considering all the injuries, she was assaulted to be submissive during the rape, and murdered thereafter”. She asked the court to accept the evidence provided in the testimony of a single witness, being the rape survivor, based on the consistency and clarity she provided during testimony.