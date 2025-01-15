A Manenberg man accused of viciously stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death has been sent to a district surgeon amid claims that he is schizophrenic. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday as Moegamat Ghaliem Phillips returned to court for the made a brief murder of mom Amirah Abrahams.

The 42-year-old was busted by Manenberg cops last month as detectives swarmed the horrific murder scene where the mother of two was found with multiple stab wounds to her body. At the time, her devastated family revealed that she was six-months pregnant and the couple were expecting a son. It is understood that cops were called the scene in the early hours of the morning after neighbours heard the blood-curdling screams for help coming from the home they shared.

Relatives also revealed that she had left the home a few days before the murder after she was beaten by Phillips. Phillips was arrested on the same day and appeared in court two days later. Protestors outside court. Picture: supplied Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says as they returned to court on Monday they were informed the bail hearing could not commence.

Peters says: “He appeared before the Magistrate and the Callas Foundation are supporting the family in opposing his release. “During court proceedings his lawyer told the court that he was an outpatient at Valkenberg Hospital and is a schizophrenic. “However, the investigating officer could not verify this, but did establish that he is an out patient at Heideveld Hospital.

“The bail hearing could not proceed, as his condition needs to be verified, and the hearing was postponed to Wednesday [today] for him to be seen by a district surgeon." Peters says the organisation's has launched an online petition opposing Phillips release. She adds: “To date the petition has garnered over 1000 signatures and we are calling on Capetonians to stand with Amirah’s family as they fight its release on bail.