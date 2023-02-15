An alleged member of the Fancy Boys gang was gunned down in Manenberg.
Mogamat Bienarmien Henry, aka Bienie, 25, was shot multiple times in Irvine Street on Monday.
His mother Camilla, 48, says: “It was heartbreaking the way they shot my child dead, the way he was lying there like nothing.”
According the police sources, Bienie was a member of the Fancy Boys gang, but Camilla claims that he wasn’t involved.
“Although he had a tjappie, was hy nie involved met die gang se bedrywighede nie,” the mother says.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms that Manenberg police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
“A 26-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded in Irvine Street, Manenberg.
“Police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.
“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested and a murder case was registered for investigation,” Twigg adds.
Camilla says she will always remember her son as someone full of life: “He was very vibrant, very jolly and he loved to dance. He liked working on my nerves but he liked to entertain mense.”
Anyone with any information about the shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.