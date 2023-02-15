An alleged member of the Fancy Boys gang was gunned down in Manenberg. Mogamat Bienarmien Henry, aka Bienie, 25, was shot multiple times in Irvine Street on Monday.

His mother Camilla, 48, says: “It was heartbreaking the way they shot my child dead, the way he was lying there like nothing.” According the police sources, Bienie was a member of the Fancy Boys gang, but Camilla claims that he wasn’t involved. Mogamat Bienarmien Henry aka Bienie, 25, was shot multiple times in Irvine Street. Picture: Leon Knipe “Although he had a tjappie, was hy nie involved met die gang se bedrywighede nie,” the mother says.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms that Manenberg police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “A 26-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded in Irvine Street, Manenberg. “Police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.