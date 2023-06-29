The Kraaifontein man accused of killing a boy in his bed during a sleepover now also faces charges of rape, sexual assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm. Arthur Wheeler, 47, made his second appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court, where he was initially charged with murder. The State is opposing his bail application, which started on Wednesday.

The State alleged that Wheeler left teeth marks and abrasions on the boy’s genitals and that adult pubic hair was also found on his body. The State is set to prove that on June 15, while Dan little Daniel Jamneckiel Jamneck slept next to Wheeler on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, the man allegedly strangled him to death. The case has been postponed until July 3 for the continuation of his bail application. Wheeler had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property and was employed.

The boy had been at a sleepover with Wheeler’s 13-year-old son. Last week, the State revealed that Wheeler had a previous conviction for rape. They also placed it on record that the boy had been sleeping next to Wheeler while his own son lay on a double bunk in the same room.

Activist Candice van der Rheede, the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, was also at court where she called for the harshest of sentences, reports the Weekend Argus. “We need the sexual offences register to be made public,” she said. “How many children need to die before this justice system protects us and our kids against the evil people in this world?