A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to a farm where her berk was denied a job. The farm is home to the Dead Animal Walking (DAW) organisation on Joostenbergvlakte, which suffered heavy damages as a result of the fire. DAW rehabilitates rescued animals and then re-homes them.

Manager John Ulrich says the damage affected two Wendy houses that included a fridge, freezer, microwave and a gas stove. WRECK: Fire damage “We now have to rely on donations to get back on our feet. On Sunday night, the fire started and we are just grateful that our caretaker and cattle herder Tinkie survived because she lives there. “We house about 20 stray cats at our haven. The fire was so bad that all the cats ran off into the field. One cat did not survive and burnt to death.

“Of the cats that we could find, many had burn wounds and their nails and fur were damaged. We took them to the SPCA for treatment.” Ulrich says firefighters and private security were quickly on the scene and prevented more damage. “Luckily the wind didn’t turn or the big farm would have been damaged.”

Jolene Haas, 40, aka Tinkie, says she was not at home when the fire started. Jolene alias 'Tinkie' Haas. Picture: Solly Lottering “I went to a friend to fetch a black jacket because I was cold. Had I not done that I would have surely died in that fire because I’m usually early in bed,” she adds. “We found one of the burnt cats, Simpel, on Tuesday, she usually sleeps by me on the bed. The girl who started the fire is from Fisantekraal and she did it because her boyfriend could not get a job here. She was out of the cells at Kraaifontein SAPS by Tuesday.”