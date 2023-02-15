A devastated mother from Lotus River says it will take a long time to rebuild her life after her home was destroyed in a fire. According to 48-year-old Janice Daniels, the blaze on Friday morning destroyed everything she once owned and worked hard for.

“It’s difficult because everything you have worked for has vanished in a blink of an eye. “It’s a lot of memories that are gone with it. Five days ago I had a place, now there’s nothing,” the single mom of two explained. HARTSEER: Mother Janice Daniels, 48, from Lotus River. Picture: Byron Lukas She said that she has no idea what caused the blaze, but she is grateful that no one was inside her home when the fire erupted at her Wendy house on Gull Road.

“There was no one at home, I was at work and my two kids were at school. “My sister was there but when she opened the door it was already burning. “I thought I wouldn’t go get my children when I got home because it was already a tragedy.

“However, they already knew about the fire when they returned home with their teachers around 11am. “They were devastated and in tears the moment they got out of the car,” Janice said. She told the Daily Voice that the only things her son Reegan and daughter Whitney, aged 10 and 12, have left are their school bags and their uniforms they had on.

REBUILD: Reegan en Whitney. Picture supplied Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed: “The call was received at 7.50am, fire crews attended to this incident. “The cause is unknown and three people were displaced. No injuries or fatalities were reported.” George Nelson, who took the family in for the time being, expressed his sympathy at their loss.