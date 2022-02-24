Bishop Lavis activist Wageeda Abrahams says they established a female soccer club to keep girls busy and curb teen pregnancy, drugs and violence.

To this end, they established the Bishop Lavis Ladies Soccer Club last year, which now has 46 players aged 13 and older.

The team practises from Tuesday to Thursday at 4pm and have started playing in competitive leagues.

“We don’t only focus on fitness and playing, but we get to talk about the social ills in a language they understand and lead by example,” says Wageeda.

She says the club needs help with soccer boots, socks, kits, balls and even food.

Contact Wageeda Abrahams on 084 915 2124 or Jennifer Chayne at 062 477 2198.

[email protected]