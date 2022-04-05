The state has postponed the case against the man accused of killing six people in Khayelitsha, in order for them to verify his alibi.

Thando Shuba, 35, was arrested six days after the March 20 massacre left four men and two women dead.

The six victims were sitting in the shade next to a hokkie along Lindela Road that afternoon when three gunmen opened fire on them.

Four died at the scene, another who tried to run away from the bullets were shot metres away, while the sixth victim died in hospital.

Residents say gunshots rang out like they were fired from a machine gun.

“The victims were four men and two women. They were sitting next to the hokkie and drinking,” the woman says.

“When I heard the gunshots I ran inside my house and only came out when it was all quiet.”

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “Two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 27 were allegedly shot dead by three gunmen at 4.10pm in Lindela Road [that] Sunday.”

She said more arrests were imminent.

At his first court appearance, Shuba’s lawyer claimed his client was innocent and had an alibi, with video footage to prove it.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that Shuba appeared in court yesterday.

“He is charged with six counts of murder.

“Advocate Ntsikelelo Malcolm Peter told the court that the investigating officer still needs to verify the video footage.

“His case has been remanded until Friday, 8 April 2022, for further investigation.”

