The gun allegedly used to kill Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has been found. A source close to the investigation told IOL that the gun was recovered in uMlazi, south of Durban, at the weekend.

Ballistics have reportedly confirmed that the 9mm pistol was positively linked to the shooting that claimed the lives of the two men. It is understood that a man in his 20s has been arrested. However, according to another source, the gun was for hire.

AKA and Tibz were shot dead on February 10 in Durban. Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was gunned down alongside AKA. PIC: Facebook AKA had been leaving Wish Restaurant when a gunman approached and fired a shot, killing him instantly. Tibz was also killed. In March, four men were arrested, allegedly in connection with the murders, but were released.

One of them was charged with an unrelated hijacking. Meanwhile, in a recent interview on The Carol Ofori Podcast, AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes poured her heart out. Lynn Forbes. Picture: ANA/Tim Bernard When asked how she was doing, she said: “To be honest, I’m in a good space, but I have very bad moments ... As a family we are getting through the days.”

Describing the morning of her son’s death, Lynn said it was a “beautiful morning”. “Kiaro and myself finished spending a week at Kiernan’s, she was going back to stay with her mom. “He spent the morning having breakfast with her, they were laughing.

“He told her that ‘daddy’s going to miss you, always remember daddy loves you’. “He asked if he would see me again before leaving for Durban and I said, ‘I don’t think so’. “Then he said, ‘Then I won’t see you again’, and gave me a big hug and blew us some kisses as we drove off,” she shared.

Forbes said she was devastated when she was told of her son’s death. “I was on my knees on the floor. I’ve lost many people. During Covid I lost my dad, two sisters, my grandmother, four uncles and I never could have been prepared for that pain.” She said while police are keeping them updated on the investigation, she believes that finding AKA’s killer won’t bring her closure.