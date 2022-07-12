Police Minister Bheki Cele says crime scene experts have recovered at least 130 bullet casings of AK47 assault rifles at the Soweto tavern where patrons were shot on Sunday morning, leaving 15 dead. “There were about 130 empty cartridges of AK47, which means that those people really meant business of killing.

“There is suspicion that there were about three of those rifles among those five people that were identified there [assailants],” Cele said. “But also, there were cartridges of pistols, the small guns. So, the group of people, for whatever reason … they intended to come here and do the damage that they did.” The AK47, developed in the old Soviet Union by Russian commander, Senior Sergeant Mikhail Kalashnikov, is a fully automatic assault weapon, meaning as long as the trigger is depressed and it has bullets, it will fire non-stop.

SUSPICION: Min. Cele. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said the fact that crime intelligence was not proactive before the attack did not mean there was no intelligence in the province. “It doesn’t mean that if they missed that one, then intelligence does not exist. “It does exist, it does feed us with information.