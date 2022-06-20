*Article contains graphic image which may upset sensitive readers. The Independent Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the Anti-Gang Unit after they allegedly shot a Heideveld man in the back with a shotgun.

Angry residents from Katrina Court rushed the 22-year-old man to hospital on Thursday night. The victim’s 47-year-old mother, who asked not to be named, is demanding answers from police, saying he posed no threat to heavily armed officers. ATTACK: Heideveld victim in hospital. Picture supplied “My son is 22 and he went to Katrina Court. He told me that on Thursday night he went up the stairs and there were people smoking a pipe.

“As he came down, the officers searched him but after finding nothing on him, they started smacking him until he fell to the ground. “Here in Heideveld there are lots of shooting but the problem is AGU is known for taking the boys in and beating them for no reason and then releasing them without them being charged.” She says residents questioned why he was being arrested and beaten and he was let go.

“As he walked away, they shot him in the back. He has holes on the left side of his back and they just left him there. “He had to go for an operation because the doctors suspected his kidney was damaged because there was blood in his urine. Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, says the matter is being investigated.