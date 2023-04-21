The Anti-Gang Unit has found the gun allegedly used in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy from Manenberg. Mustaqeen Barnes was playing soccer in Greatfish Road around 7.30am on Wednesday when skollies opened fire.

The Grade 8 Phoenix High School pupil was struck in the lower back and was rushed to hospital. STRUCK: Mustaqeen Barnes. Manenberg SAPS spokesperson captain Ian Bennett said the incident led to members of the AGU being deployed as an additional force to find the shooters. “On Thursday, at the crack of dawn, SAPS members yielded success when they conducted a search of an address in McCrawl Street, Manenberg,” he says.

He says at the house, a woman ran to the back door attempting to throw something away. “She was stopped and caught with the firearm, a 9mm CZ pistol with a fully loaded magazine of 15 rounds, in her possession. “The information follow-up is that this firearm was used in the early morning shooting of the 13-year-old boy and then brought to that address.”