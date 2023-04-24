Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has threatened to release “top secret” documents ahead of his murder trial at the Western Cape High Court. Modack, who is set to stand trial for the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective lieutenant-colonel Charl Kinnear, made the dramatic statement at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Friday as he protested against the case being moved to the Western Cape High Court.

Modack appeared along with Zane Killian, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Brown, Riyaat Gasant, Fagmied Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacques Cronje, Petrus Visser, Jannick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, Ashley Tabisher, Yaseen Modack, Mogamat Adiel Mukadam and Ricardo Morgan as they were served with the High Court indictment. CHARGES: Yaseen Modack appeared in court. Pictures: FRANKYSFUNKYFOTOS According to the court papers, the group face more than 180 charges for various crimes including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, murder, assault, public violence and intimidation among others. Modack is accused of allegedly masterminding the murder of Kinnear who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2018.

INDICTED: Ricardo Morgan, one of the accused. Pictures: FRANKYSFUNKYFOTOS According to the State’s case, Modack had planned to bomb Kinnear’s home by hiring someone to throw a hand grenade at the property while Kinnear’s family was inside. “The State will allege that it was a planned ‘hit’ and that the motive for his murder was that Kinnear was investigating the illegal activities of accused 1 [Modack] and members of his enterprise. Kinnear’s cell phones’ locations were intercepted by accused 2 [Killian] on behalf of accused 1 on several occasions as set out below,” the indictment reads. SLAIN: Charl Kinnear. Modack told the court that he did not have legal representation at court because he was being held at Drakenstein Prison which made it impossible to consult his lawyer.

He objected to the case being moved to the High Court saying he did not have access to the docket. Standing in the dock, wearing all black, Modack could be seen holding papers as he addressed the Magistrate. “Until today I do not have a copy of the docket. I have the same problem with another matter at the High Court. I am going to the High Court with no lawyer due to the distance to travel.”

Modack set tongues wagging when he claimed he was visited by government officials while in the mang to source classified documents. “I was instructed by a government official to obtain certain information. I got instructions from a high-profile politician to obtain certain information of high-ranking SAPS officials that they tried to sell to political parties about apartheid spies. “They were going to try and sell the file for R10 million. I have secured the file with top secret information. I still don’t have the docket and am going blindly into a trial,” he said.