THOUSANDS of South African Afrikaners showed up at the US Embassy in Pretoria at the weekend to hand over a petition to President Donald Trump. In recent weeks, Trump has targeted the South African government’s new Land Expropriation Act, accusing the country of land grabs from Afrikaner farmers and stopped financial aid.

He also offered refugee status to Afrikaners, which the likes of Afrikaner interest groups like Afriforum have distanced themselves from. But in a rally organised by Willem Petzer, who according to his Facebook page is an Afrikaner commentator, posted a video on social media where he said that more than 3 000 people were at the rally. Petzer said on Saturday that a memorandum was signed 138 000 people .

A YouTube description of the video said: “At this rally we gave a memorandum to the United States Embassy in which we compiled all the evidence of farm murders against South Africans, as well as all racial laws against white South Africans, and also a chapter on the ideological history of the South African Communist Party-ANC government of South Africa.” Singing the apartheid national anthem Die Stem, they were seen with posters that said “Mr Donald Trump Thank You Very Much”, “Make South Africa Great Again” and “Recognise the White Nation like Israel was recognised”. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, though, hit back at Trump’s stance, writing on X in response: “It is absolute madness that there are some around the globe who want us to forget about apartheid.