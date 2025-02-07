HUMAN Rights organisation Africa 4 Palestine has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s plans to take control of Gaza and turn it into “The Riviera of the Middle East”. Trump announced his planne in a press conference earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the Wednesday press conference, Trump suggested that Palestinians would “love to leave” Gaza, while touting his vision of rebuilding the war-torn region with promises of job creation and economic prosperity. The human rights group condemned Trump remarks which involved the removal of Palestinian people from their homeland. Activist Alie Komape described the collaboration between Trump and Netanyahu as a “dangerous escalation in the ongoing genocidal campaign against the indigenous people of Palestine.”

He underlined that Trump’s comments reflect a recklessness and a colonial mentality aimed at erasing Palestinian existence. Komape adds: “Such statements are not only a violation of international law but also a blatant endorsement of Israel’s settler-colonial agenda, genocide, and ethnic cleansing. He further characterised the rhetoric as “the ravings of an unhinged imperialist, drunk on power and complicit in the genocide of an entire group of people,” pointing out Trump's apparent lack of rationality and detachment from reality.