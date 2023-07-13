The moms and dads who are students at Hopeful Leaders Night School celebrated their matric ball in style with a valedictory. This past Friday evening, adult students gathered at Belthorn Hall in Turfhall to celebrate all their hard work while waiting for their results, which are set to be released next month.

School founder Yumna Alexander said: “We normally have a matric ball but we felt like it was fitting this year to take it to the next level and give them that experience of being a matriculant. “It was like one of those valid victories and not a valedictory, for people who didn’t think it is possible to complete their matric from the age of 20 to 58 years old.” FOUNDER: Yumna Alexander Alexander launched the night school initiative in Manenberg in 2020, intending to equip parents who were unable to complete their matric due to the challenges they faced.

“It just gets better, we have improved as a night school. Our people improve our communities. Honestly speaking, we are doing brilliant work on the Cape Flats. “We had more than 300 candidates who registered and completed their exams and 140 learners attended the matric ball and valedictory,” she added. Beatrix Heynse, 34, said it was a roller-coaster ride.