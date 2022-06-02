A Thornton-based non-profit organisation that helps drug addicts to cope during their struggles is looking for donations from the public. Joy Titus, spokesperson for the Lighthouse Foundation, says they have been around since 2020 and help drug rehabs all over the Kaap.

“When people need rehab but cannot afford it then we act as sponsors for them and get them into the facility that best caters for their needs,” she explains. COMMIT: Volunteers “The sad thing about these people is that many of them either come from families that cannot afford support or are not willing to while, we also help homeless people. “To help these patients, we provide them with parcels and every month we deliver about 80 goodies to rehabs.”

In the parcels are items such as canned tuna, toilet paper, bread, toilet rolls and sugar, but the organisation is in need of funds to continue doing its work. “We are not government funded and rely solely on donations and with winter coming up, we find that there is an increase of drug activity during this time, so we will have a lot more patients joining us during this time.” Joy added the organisation is headed by Michelle Smith, who has dedicated her time and efforts to helping drug addicts all over Cape Town.