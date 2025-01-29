ACTIVISTS will oppose bail man accused of killing his mother on a Piketberg plasie. THE case against a man accused of killing his mother has been postponed after a brief appearance in the Piketberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Andrew Bilson was arrested on 20 January, a day after he fled the scene, and yesterday made brief appearance in court, where his bail hearing was postponed to 4 February. He is accused of beating his mother, Shirley Bilson, 81, to death. Piketberg man Andrew Bilson appeared in court after his mom was beaten to death. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers State prosecutor Henriette Kruger told the court: “The State requests a postponement, as we are waiting for the postponement results and bail applications.”

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director, Billy Claasen, said he hopes the court keeps Bilson in custody. He said: “I’m of the view that this man must not get bail. The allegations against him are extremely serious. “I wish there were more organisations to condemn this farm attack, and yes this is a farm murder because it happened on a farm.

“It is sad that there is no support because this is a white-on-white murder and not black-on-white.” The case against Andrew Bilson was postponed by the Piketberg Magistrates Court to next month. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Claasen said he will follow the case until the end of it. He said: “We have organised the funeral for the accused’s mother, which will be on Friday. Her family will come from Cape Town and Gqeberha.

“We will hand in a petition to the court that will say we don’t want him to get bail.” Claasen said he had tried to find the root cause of the murder. He added: “Andrew’s family said he was aggressive with his mother. On the day of the murder, they had had an argument and he allegedly assaulted her and then called an ambulance and said she was in shock because of her diabetes.

“It was later found that she had been assaulted and the police were called, he had already fled the area when his mother died in Tygerberg Hospital.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. He reports: “Piketberg police responded to a complaint on Sunday 19 January 2025.