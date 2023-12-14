Gender-based Violence (GBV) activists and community leaders have mixed feelings following the allegations of sexual assault made against Tafelsig ward councillor Norman Adonis. A 73-year-old woman claims the alleged assault took place in February 2022 at a guest house in Kleinmond, where Adonis and his family took her for her birthday. He was allegedly drunk and rubbed his hol and penis in the pensioner’s face.

Since then the woman has opened a case of sexual assault, which was heard in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, but was referred back to police for further investigation. ACCUSED: Cllr Adonis. File photo Late on Tuesday, two plain clothes police officers went to the woman’s house to arrest her. However, the ouma refused to get into their car and took a taxi to the Mitchells Plain police station instead. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the latest developments but says no arrest was made as the matter is still under investigation.

He says: “The matter will be discussed with the Senior Public Prosecutor for a decision. Meanwhile, GBV activist Zona Morton has raised concerns about the progress of the case. She adds: “It shocks me to the core that this victim has had no recourse for the injustice committed against her dignity. We have a Constitution that protects our vulnerable and elderly persons.