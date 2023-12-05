Social activist Jonathan Jantjies wants to make this Christmas a special one for the underprivileged people in his community this year and aims to feed over 100 people on the day.
Jonathan says he has cancelled all his plans for Christmas and will be spending the day handing out food from his educare centre in Leiden.
He explains: “Some of the elderly and children have asked me if I am going to hand out food on Christmas, which I have never done before.
“I have my soup kitchen throughout the year and I took it as a clear indication that here is a big need and people are now already worried about what they are going to eat Christmas.
“I am planning to cater for 100 people but I know there will be more once people become aware of it. At my soup kitchen, I can see people coming from not-so-nice living situations and there’s youth unemployment. So it is evident that people are not going to have a happy Christmas since it is about food most of the time.
“I decided to make sure people are smiling on that day and have a full tummy but also spend time with the most vulnerable people in my community.”
He will be cooking a 100 litre pot of chicken biryani and is appealing for assistance with ingredients such as rice, lentils and chicken, as well as foam bakkies, party packets for the kids, and used clothing and shoes which will be distributed on the day.
Donations can be dropped at 26 Orange Road, Leiden or contact Jonathan on 067 210 1422.