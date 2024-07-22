Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has responded after questions were raised about a security notice seemingly focussing on Islamic hijab and head coverings for women at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. Last week, the airport announced via Facebook that as part of security measures, persons wearing any kind of headgear will undergo a physical search.

“It is mandatory for all individuals wearing headwraps, hijabs, burkas or niqabs to undergo a physical search, and any fixed headgear will undergo a pat down.” In a statement released on Saturday, ACSA said its security protocols included random searches and were not focussed on a particular group. It said these standard practices were in line with the security manual of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). ACSA said headgear including fixed, religious and cultural wraps may be required to be removed during the screening process.

It added that physical searches would be conducted with “due sensitivity to recognised religious and cultural practices” and that an appropriate space to conduct a physical search may be provided upon request. “We would like to categorically state that ACSA does not have any policies or procedures that discriminate against any passengers or airport users on the basis of gender, race, cultural beliefs, religion, or place of origin,” Group Executive for Enterprise Security General Mzwandile Petros said. “ACSA, as a state-owned company, subscribes to all principles as espoused in the Constitution, which ensure a free and equal society.”