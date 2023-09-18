The man accused of killing a Hanover Park mom is apparently getting cold feet just days after admitting to the murder. After two appearances in the Wynberg Regional Court last week, Nigel Abrahams, 19, has asked for a new lawyer amid negotiations for a plea deal for the murder of mom-of-six Rashieda Brown.

The murder of the 44-year-old mother last year left the community puzzled, after she was shot in the head while inside her Wendy house in Athburg Walk during the early hours of July 24, 2022. DEMAND JUSTICE: Rashieda Brown’s supporters at court. Picture: Mahira Duval Her death sparked an outcry as angry mense demand justice for the woman who worked as a member of the Mount View Walking Bus, as they gathered for her janaazah. Officers later arrested Abrahams, and he made his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

The case was transferred to Wynberg Regional Court and it was revealed that he intended on pleading guilty. However, the case was postponed last week as the defence required more time. Her hartseer mother Lameez Laatoe, 60, said on Thursday, they arrived for the sentencing with high hopes but were then informed of the changes.