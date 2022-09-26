Bellville Regional Court was plunged into legal chaos when an alleged killer, who opted to defend himself in a murder trial, fumbled. After months of delays, the murder trial of Qasim Burton, 16, was again hamstrung as one of the ouens accused of stabbing and attacking him was again unprepared.

The Grade 8 pupil from Voorbrug High died on December 21, 2019, while sleeping at a friend’s home. He was killed following an argument over a girl with Darryl Burton – not related to the victim – and Moegamat Sedick Jappie. Qasim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to Tygerberg Hospital, where he died.

MURDERED Qasim Burton Darryl and Jappie were subsequently charged with murder and granted R1 000 bail. After five months of delays, the duo returned to court where Darryl from Delft caused a ding in the gallery when he again indicated he had failed to appoint a legal representative for the trial. As a last-minute skarrel, he tried to hire advocate Bruce Hendricks, who is representing Jappie. But Hendricks said it would be unprofessional to take him as a client without consulting ahead of the trial.

During proceedings it was revealed that Darryl, 21, who opted to represent himself did not even bring the legal paperwork to defend himself and angered mense as he did not want to make admissions regarding the medical paperwork saying he “put everything in dispute”. Magistrate Nonkosi Saba opted to commence with the trial amid several warnings to Darryl previously, after he rejected the services of a legal aid lawyer: “The last time I indicated we will go ahead with the trial. You are not taking this seriously, otherwise you would have contacted Mr Hendricks a long time ago.” While preparing for the plea, Darryl told Saba that he wanted court assessors to rule on the matter alongside the magistrate, but later revealed that he had no idea what a court assessor does.