Residents of Scottsville have expressed outrage after a man who died in a motor vehicle accident was robbed at the scene by skelms. The unidentified man was hanging out of his front window after the vehicle collided with an electricity pole in Frans Conradie Street in Peerless Park on Monday morning.

One of the wheels of the white VW was found 50 metres away in Fabriek Street. A resident, 64, said thick mist may have affected the driver’s visibility, as it appears he had struck the pavement and then the pole, which was dragged along. “It was around midnight when my wife and I heard a car speeding down the road. The next moment we just heard a loud bang.”

FATALITY: Driver died. Pictures: Solly Lottering Another Scottsville resident, 35, said he was shocked when boewe started taking things from the man and out of the car. “There were no police at the scene yet and the car parts and the pole pieces were lying all over the road. “I couldn’t believe it when these people had the cheek to rob that dead man, as if nothing was wrong with that, it was shocking.

“The ambulance arrived but there was nothing they could do for the victim.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed: “Kraaifontein police attended a complaint on Sunday. “Upon arrival at the scene near Frans Conradie Drive in Scottsville, they found a VW Jetta which overturned. An unknown man sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.