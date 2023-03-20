The family of an unidentified man who was involved in an accident a year ago is being sought by Macassar police. According to reports, the man died after he was hit by a car on April 14. The collision took place on the N2 near Macassar.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the accident to the Daily Voice. “Reports suggested that the victim crossed the N2 highway on 14 April 2022 at around 6.50pm when a motor vehicle collided with him. “The driver of the motor vehicle reported the matter with Macassar police. The victim was wearing a black Adidas jacket with short black hair and approximately 1.7 metres tall,” Swartbooi said."

HELP: Unidentified ou. Meanwhile, Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, has urged family members or anyone with information to come forward and help identify the man. “We are just looking for the family of this person who was involved in an accident in Macassar. Anyone with information or who knows him can make contact with the numbers provided,” she said. Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich called on the community to assist.