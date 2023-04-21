Education activist Vanessa Le Roux has vowed to stand behind a female teacher who has laid charges against her school’s SGB chairperson over alleged bullying. Le Roux responded to the 29-year-old Franschhoek High School teacher's social media post in which she described how the chairman had bullied her so badly that she started experiencing anxiety attacks.

The teacher said she made the post after constantly being asked why she was not at school anymore, and also to clear her name. She said in February she was called into a meeting by the chairman for allegedly giving a learner a demerit. The teacher said she was accused of being a drama queen and then, the 46-year-old chairman accused her of dressing inappropriately to impress the teen boys, all the time pointing his finger at her and jumping down her throat.

She said according to him, all the parents had been complaining. OFFERED SUPPORT: Vanessa Le Roux. The onnie said since then she’s been fearing for her reputation, and worries about her job. She opened a case against the chairman with the help of Le Roux.

The no-nonsense activist said she will continue to support the onnie. “This was a clear abuse of power by this SGB chairperson, he was reckless with this teacher's career, and it was nothing short of criminal, and there is no space for criminality in our education system,” she says. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they are aware of the allegations.

She said the educator is on sick leave and is receiving support. “The SGB had set up a Disciplinary Committee to hear the charges against the member – and a sanction is due to be communicated soon.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “The complainant alleges that she was intimidated by a male person on 20 February.