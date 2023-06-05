The Cape of Good Hope SPCA continues to crack down on animal cruelty on the Cape Flats. Following an investigation, the SPCA confiscated two ponies in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Friday.

Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said that the owner ignored several warnings to feed his animals and keep them in good living conditions. “Inspector Jeffery Mfini had been to the property on numerous occasions and had issued warnings to educate the owner in an attempt to uplift the welfare of these animals. “The warnings fell on deaf ears and this resulted in our inspectors obtaining a court order in terms of the Animals Protection Act to seize the ponies,” she explained.

Abraham said the ponies were found in poor condition by the SPCA inspectors who were at the property. SAVIOURS: SPCA inspectors “Both ponies were in severe states of neglect, emaciated, kept in filthy conditions and one had overgrown hooves which must’ve caused her significant pain,” she added. Abraham told the Daily Voice that the owner is now facing charges of animal cruelty.

“An application to the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court for a court order to remove both ponies from owner care [was made]. The owner will now be facing charges of animal cruelty,” she said. The City of Cape Town had not responded for comment on the arrest before going to print. Both ponies are now being nursed back to full health.