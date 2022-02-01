A Plumstead resident says her daughter has been out of school since 2018 due to being the victim of multiple assaults.

The mother said her now 20-year-old daughter last attended Grade 9 at Strandfontein High School but she did not get her last report, which is holding up any attempts to get her life back on track.

“In 2016 while at Wittebome High School, my daughter was sexually abused by her stepfather and because of that, she was in and out of court the whole year but she still managed to pass Grade 8.

“In 2017, she was taking a taxi to school when two guys got in and sexually abused her in the back of the van, so she was very traumatised by that which also affected her at school,” explains the mom.

HELP: WCED’s Bronagh Hammond

Later that year she had to change schools after some parents got involved in a schoolyard brawl.

“There was some small argument between the girls at the school and somehow parents got involved and they came to the school to attack my daughter and her friends.

“One of the mothers actually picked my daughter up, threw her in the road and kicked her in the spine so badly that she could not walk properly for a long time.”

The court case lasted for two years, 2019 to 2020, and the girl has been unable to get enrolled into any adult learning centres as she has not received her last report.

“At the end of that year, they told her she would not get a report and she failed.

“I went there and they said the report is in their archives but they have not found it and even though I am still calling them, they just do not answer me.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department has made contact with the principal and the mother.

“The principal is starting to assist in the matter while there is an adult learning centre in Mitchells Plain where the child can attend,” she says.

