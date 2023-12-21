In the spirit of Christmas, the Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit from Mitchells Plain is planning to give children from the community a day to remember. The organisation that assists SAPS in finding missing persons is on a mission to give back to 100 kids who are survivors of abuse and gender-based violence (GBV).

Founder Veranique “Benji” Williams says: “There are so many kids who need so much attention and love, and we as members of Faith and Hope Missing Persons would love to fill a piece of their hearts and put a smile on their faces.” Throughout the year, abuse and GBV statistics have painted a bleak picture in the Plain. FOUNDER: Veranique However, Veranique and her team of community members want to give the kiddies a drive-by Christmas lunch and some lekker party packets.

She says: “We will go from point A to point B in Mitchells Plain to give them a drive-through lunch and party packets.” According to Veranique, the goal is to “make them feel that we still care and we are always there for them when they need to talk or motivate and encourage them”. The NPO is now asking the broader public for any donations that will help them make Christmas special for the kids.