A Mitchells Plain family claims their elderly father was allegedly ill-treated by hospital staff and abused by another patient, which left him with nasty bruises to his face and arms. Nadia Jamalodien says her 82-year-old father Mogamat Haywood was admitted to Mitchells Plain District Hospital on 22 July after he suffered a stroke, but instead of healing, the oupa just suffered more pain and humiliation.

“On that Saturday, when we went to visit my father in the Rosewood ward, he came out of the bathroom without a kimbie or anything on. He could barely walk but he was coming from the bathroom alone and luckily my niece was there to catch him from falling,” says Nadia. ADMITTED: Mitchells Plain District Hospital The 46-year-old Westridge resident says the family complained about the lack of help her father was getting but things got worse a week after he was admitted. “I got a call close to midnight on Thursday night from one of the nurses to say another patient is stealing food from my father and then a few minutes later, she called again to say we must come down because something happened.

“When we got there, we found him bloodied and his arm was bruised. The nurses say he fell but how could that have happened because he was strapped in all the time? “We are so confused and angry because my father was never sick before this, so he was very confused and that is why he was strapped in. He can barely talk after the stroke.” INJURED: Bruises on oupa Mogamat Haywood’s arms She says after discovering the injuries, she immediately went to the matron.

She also questions the dark bruises on his arm which the family believe could have been caused by the food skelm. However, Western Cape health department spokesperson Monique Johnstone says Mogamat was injured when he fell. “Based on the nursing report, the doctor approved a prescription to provide soft restraints to ensure that the patient remains in bed to avoid falling out of bed again, which could cause further self-harm.

“The family was informed by nursing management of the incident and advised on numerous occasions to have the patient restrained for his safety, which the family was not happy with. “Patients are cleaned regularly by the attending nursing staff and a three-course meal is provided daily for all patients.” COMPLAINTS: Stroke patient oupa Mogamat, 82. Picture supplied But Nadia says more questions remain: “His arm was all bruised and the funny thing was that the drip was not even in that arm so how could it have been bruised?