Child protection services (CPS) remains a top priority for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Thursday, the hospital’s CPS unit raised awareness to highlight the importance of its services, as National Child Protection Week draws to an end.

Paediatrician Rowen Dunckley, who is part of the unit, said the services are critical at the facility. “We see a lot of children who are abused, and while we treat those, we need to develop a system to intervene earlier,” he said. This year, the hospital has seen 183 cases of child neglect, sexual abuse and physical abuse.

“It is a huge concern with the amount of violence, we don’t see the most of it. A lot of sexual abuse goes to Thuthuzela Care and physical abuse might end up at clinics but the number is big,” Dunckley explained. Paediatrician: Rowen Dunckley All of the cases reported by the CPS unit indicate that the children are between the ages of one to five years old. Dunckley said the hospital’s social workers do most of the legwork when it comes to serious child protection cases.

“A social worker visits the environment, makes an evaluation, interviews other family members and tries to find a space to send that child. It is quite a difficult process and can take a long time.” Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Wellbeing and Wellness, said some children are not so fortunate and end up in a mortuary. STERN: Nomafrench Mbombo “A time ago our forensic pathologists were participating in the study of what contributes to child deaths,” she said.