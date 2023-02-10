The case against a female cop accused of raping and sexually grooming her own son was postponed to February 16 and 17. The case was remanded for the State to verify the woman’s address, should the court grant her bail, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

The boy is believed to have been 10 years old at the time the incident was recorded. In a clip of the incident, which has gone viral, the woman can be seen lying naked on a bed. The camera then shows a young boy, also naked, holding the woman’s thighs. According to a translation, the woman tells the boy to get on top of her and continues to encourage the boy, despite him telling her that he does not know how to do it.

Provincial police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said that the woman’s identity would not be revealed to protect that of the boy, who has since been moved to a place of safety. Mojapelo said internal police processes have already started following her arrest and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by Ipid. Limpopo SAPS commissioner lieutenant-general Thembi Hadebe added that the actions of the woman were deplorable and deserve condemnation.