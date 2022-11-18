Nine people have proven that their disabilities do not limit them, after they recently got jobs. The group have been employed as cleaners at Sophakama Primary in Dunoon.

Some have had strokes, some have epilepsy and others have problems with their legs, but they all have one thing in common and that is to be employed and feed their families. The Daily Voice met with Zukiswa Sangqu, 40, who had a stroke in 2013, while Sinoxolo Tofile, 22, lives with essential tremor. JOYFUL: Zukiswa Sangqu, 40. PICTURES: Mandilakhe Tshwete Nomandithini Ramothoto, 53, was in an accident when she was a child affecting her waist.

Mfundo Sokomani, 39, broke his leg and doesn’t have a knee while Thobani Ngejane also has leg problems and doesn’t walk properly. And wheelchair-bound Baithuti Shasha, 33, had gangrene in one leg and blood clots in the other, resulting in both legs needing to be amputated. Zukiswa explains: “I was a farmworker at the time and I was forced to stop working until last month when we got this job. My two children are really happy that I am working.”

Baithuti says ever since his amputation he had been at home feeling miserable. “Being disabled and not working can be quite stressful, I thank God that I didn’t turn to drugs to numb myself,” he adds. “I am very grateful for this opportunity, and hope that there will be more for people like us.

“I am happy that I can now provide for my kids. I need to note that the government doesn’t create enough [jobs]for people with disabilities, they forget about us,” the father says. Their supervisor Mzoxolo Keyise says: “They are part of the [Western Cape Government] Expanded Public Works Programme programme, they are contracted for six months. “This is the very first for the school, and I must say they are doing quite well.

“They are very active in the school. They want to do something all the time, even the harder jobs.” SUPERVISOR: Mzoxolo Keyise. PICTURES: Mandilakhe Tshwete Keyise says they are assigned to pick up litter on the school grounds, sweeping and dusting. “But you’d find them picking up heavy stuff and I always ask them not to.