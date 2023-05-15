The bail hearings for the men accused of snatching Abira Dekhta have again come to an abrupt halt at Wynberg Magistrates Court. After weeks of delays the hearings which were set for Friday were again postponed due to a lawyer being sick.

The girl was snatched from her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. According to the State’s case five men using two vehicles had followed her driver, nabbed her and then sped off in a Nissan bakkie. More than a week later cops called her father, Aslam, and told him that they found the meisie in a shack in Khayelitsha.

The men now face a klomp charges including robbery, kidnapping, attempted extortion among others. JOY: Abira and mom. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) During court proceedings the main accused, Mawande Jobovu, ditched his bail application along with Sonwabo Malumbozo and Kwanele Jilaji, while the remaining accused Luxolo Mosiza, Sithembiso Qwaka and Adiore Magura continued. Mosiza has already taken the stand in his own defence, claiming he had no knowledge of Abira’s kidnapping and was only visiting his friend at the time of the arrest.