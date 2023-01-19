A group of alleged kidnappers accused of snatching little Abira Dekhta have called on the courts to grant them access to a ransom video and CCTV footage. The eight suspects returned to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the special hearing aimed at accessing the docket which names them as the group behind the dramatic kidnapping that sparked fears among parents across the Cape.

They are facing a number of charges, with half of them continuing with their application to the court calling for the National Prosecuting Authority to disclose the full details of the docket. Abira was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie.

ONGOING: In Wynberg court. Her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call but they never did. More than a week later, cops contacted her father Aslam and told him that they found his daughter in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off. Police initially arrested nine people, but two women were released when they could not be linked to the kidnapping.

The suspects cannot be named due to a court order. Family spokesperson Imdaad Harris said the kidnappers sent a ransom video to one of Aslam’s workers. He claimed the suspects are demanding access to scene footage and this video.