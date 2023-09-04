“I think we found your sister.” This was the chilling text message sent to the family of Abenise Bowes just minutes before her body was dug out of a shallow grave on a field just metres from her Lotus River home.

Speaking to the Daily Voice this week as a trial date has finally been set for her husband, Dwight, Abenise’s family have opened up about the events leading up to her death. The body of the 30-year-old mother was found in Olympic Avenue on April 2, 2017, three days after she had been reported missing. SCENE: Police dug up Abenise’s body in a Lotus River grave. File photo Brother Lorenzo Gallant, 43, says after living in uncertainty for five years, they were elated to hear the trial will start on October 16.

Looking back, he claims the family had many suspicions about her murder and have waited patiently for an outcome. “Abby was one of five children and had two children with Dwight,” he says. “I will never forget how our family were not even told that she had been missing, and instead we first learnt about it on social media as her missing person’s poster was circulated.

“In that week, our younger brother was getting married and Abby was going to attend the wedding. When she didn’t show up, we were so confused but later we learnt she was missing.” BROTHER: Lorenzo Gallant. File photo Lorenzo says tensions were high as her brothers demanded answers from Dwight, 42. At this stage, the couple were already divorced but were still living in the same home. “She had told me that she was ready to move out. We didn’t know much about what was happening at the house, but before the divorce she told me she couldn’t handle it anymore,” he said.

“I feel some kind of way about it because I remember telling her to think about the children and that divorce was hard. She never elaborated on what was happening.” Lorenzo says while speaking to neighbours and the local neighbourhood watch, they learnt of fights at the household. “The next day we received a WhatsApp message saying, ‘I think we found your sister’. We rushed through and that is when the police dug her out of a hole,” he said.

“The days that followed came with so many questions. We buried her a week later but we did not allow Dwight at the funeral because we were always suspicious of him. “In the weeks that followed, we were informed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma. That brought us some peace because now there was medical proof she was murdered. “As time went on, we waited and waited for some indication that he would be arrested.”

More than a year later, Grassy Park cops surrounded Dwight’s home and they busted him before he could leave for work. He made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court shortly thereafter and was released on R5 000 bail. Lorenzo says after years of delays, they couldn’t believe the news that a trial date had finally been set.