The main suspect allegedly behind the kidnapping of Abira Dekhta and threatening to sell her on the dark web was a no-show at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, as it was revealed that he has since gone on trial for the kidnapping of two other mense. According to a Daily Voice source, Mawande Jobovu was set to appear alongside his co-accused, but was instead taken to the Strand Regional Court where he is on trial for kidnapping two Chinese nationals more than a year before Abira’s abduction.

The girl was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4, 2022. Abidah Dekhta. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. More than a week later cops called her father, Aslam, and told him that they found the eight-year-old in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off.

The men now face a number of charges including robbery, kidnapping, attempted extortion and human trafficking among others. Jobovu, Sonwabo Malumbozo, Kwanele Jilaji, Luxolo Mosiza, Sithembiso Qwaka and Adiore Magura have all ditched their bail applications amid ongoing issues with their lawyers. The group made their first appearance in the Wynberg Regional Court last week, where it was revealed that Mosiza and Qwaka would be appointing private lawyers.