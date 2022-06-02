Angry Mitchells Plain residents burnt tyres and pelted vehicles with stones after a child was said to have almost been abducted on Tuesday afternoon. A community leader who wishes to remain anonymous says the trouble started when a Toyota Quantum van arrived at Huguenot Primary school to pick up a girl.

“And the child didn’t know the three guys who went to pick her up. The parents were called and they confirmed that was not their child’s transport that normally picks her up.” He says residents wanted to moer the suspects but the police were called in. “A riot broke out between SAPS and the community and it was total chaos, tyres were burning on AZ Berman Drive in Tafelsig with the police shooting with rubber bullets.”

However, Western Cape Education Department spokeswoman Bronagh Hammond says the allegation was unfounded. “Officials have been to the school to investigate. The allegations that there was an attempted kidnapping or abduction of learner(s) is unfounded. “The disruption allegedly began when parents and community members started accusing four males in a taxi of attempting to abduct learners from the school.

“The driver and passengers had mistakenly arrived at the wrong school as per their scheduled pick-up. The driver was new on the route.” Hammond says other parents mistook this incident for an abduction attempt. “At no stage were learners forced to enter the taxi. When the situation became volatile, the school let the driver and the passengers into the school gate to protect them. SAPS were called in,” she explains.